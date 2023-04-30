10th Senate Presidency: ‘Some Aspirants Are Now Stepping Down’ – Sources

The tension and confusion over the leadership of the 10th National Assembly may soon subside as some aspirants jostling for the Senate Presidency are said to have stepped down.

Sources who spoke to The PUNCH claimed that some of the aspirants are already withdrawing from the race as the dominating party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), hopes to release the zoning formula for the National Assembly leadership this week.

Naija News reports that the party had severally promised to release the zoning formula for the National Assembly leadership since the conclusion of the 2023 general elections.

While lobbying continues among aspirants and stakeholders for the leadership positions in the two chambers of the National Assembly, senators earlier yearning for the leadership roles are now reportedly seeking alternative positions.

One of them, Senator Sani Musa (Niger East), had on Friday declared for the position of Deputy Senate President.

Musa and his colleagues from the North-Central geopolitical zone also stated that they would not settle for anything lesser than the position of the Deputy Senate President.

The sources who spoke on anonymity highlighted the fact that the senator representing Kano North, Jibrin Barau, has also accepted to be the Deputy Senate President.

Similarly, the senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, is not too keen on the Senate presidency.

He had continually stated that he would only pursue the position intently after the party released the zoning formula.

Lawan, who has been telling the party to leave the Senate presidency open, has yet to declare his candidacy openly.

However, some support groups have been calling for continuity in the leadership of the Senate, Naija News understands.