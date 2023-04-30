10th NASS: ‘APC Governors Divided Over Zoning Arrangement’

There are indications that governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are divided over the zoning arrangement for the position of the 10th Senate president.

Lawmaker-elects are expected to be inaugurated into the 10th Senate on the 13th of June, 2023.

However, lobbying for the office of the Senate President in the past few weeks has been intensified by interested aspirants.

A source in the camp of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) that spoke with claimed that some northern governors are against zoning.

The source claimed that the governors want the race for the office of the senate president to be thrown open.

According to the source, the governors contend that if the race is not thrown open it should be swung in favour of the North-West which gave the President-elect votes in the just concluded presidential election.

The source said, “Some northern governors are not in support of the planned zoning and believe that the race should be thrown open just as the APC did in the build-up to the presidential primary that produced Tinubu.

“In fact, they contend that if that option cannot be explored, the pendulum should be allowed to swing in favour of the North-West. They hinged their conviction on the fact that it was actually the bulk of votes from the region that gave Tinubu victory.”