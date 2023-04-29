Video: Tinubu Endorses Kogi APC Gov Candidate

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Saturday, received the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo in Abuja.

Naija News reports the governorship candidate was led to Tinubu by the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

The President-elect gave his blessings to Ododo, and raised his hands up to signify him as the endorsed candidate for the November governorship election in Kogi State.

He also urged the people of Kogi State to vote for the APC candidate in the forthcoming elections.

Ododo is the anointed candidate of Governor Bello.

Watch the video.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, received the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo.

The Nigerian leader received the APC candidate and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The President gave his blessings to Ododo, advising the Kogi chapter of the party to run an issue-based campaign to ensure that the party retains power in November.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting, Ododo said he was committed to building on the developmental strides of the current government which were achieved through inclusive governance.

He stated that his wealth of experience in the private and public financial sectors and mentorship from Bello had equipped him to lead the confluence state right.

The APC candidate said he was confident of the APC’s victory in the November governorship election.