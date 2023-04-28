Buhari Meets APC Kogi Governorship Candidate, Ododo [Photos]

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, received the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian leader received Ododo and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, the presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad disclosed that Bello presented Ododo to the President.

“President @MBuhari earlier today, received Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State accompanied by the APC Gubernatorial Candidate in the State, Hon. Ahmed Usman-Ododo, at the State House, Abuja,” he wrote.

Recall that Ododo was elected as the governorship candidate of the APC for the November 11 Kogi governorship election.

The Secretary of the Kogi APC primary election committee, Patrick Obahiagbon, said Ododo scored 78,704 votes to beat six other contestants.

APC National Chairman Receives Kogi Governorship Candidate, Ododo

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Ahmed Usmam Ododo, on Wednesday, visited the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, at the party’s Secretariat in Abuja.

Adamu welcomed Ododo, who was in the company of the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

The National Chairman of the ruling party expressed optimism that the APC will be victorious in the November 2023 governorship election in Kogi State.

Ododo, in his response, promised not to disappoint the party and the people of Kogi State.

He stated that he would build on the legacy and achievements of the current administration of Bello when elected.