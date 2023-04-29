Panic As Fire Guts Ooni Of Ife’s Palace

A fire outbreak, on Friday, occurred in a building inside the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.

The fire incident which occurred around 11:30p.m, happened after electricity supply was restored to the palace and led to a surge that made electrical appliances explode.

In a statement on Saturday by the Ooni’s spokesman, Moses Olafare, the fire incident affected only a building within the courtyard and did not spread to other sections of the palace.

He disclosed that no casualties or injuries were recorded, as the fire was successfully put out by the combined efforts of the State Fire Service and Obafemi Awolowo University Fire Department.

The statement read: “A building apartment within the courtyard of the Palace of the Ooni Of Ife was, at about 11:30p.m. yesterday (Friday), engulfed in flames triggered by power surge which exploded through electrical appliances in the affected apartment.

“The inferno did not spread beyond the affected building located at a section of the palace premises.

“It was swiftly put out through the combined efforts of the Government Fire Service, OAU Fire Service and Palace Emergency Control Unit.

“No casualties or injuries were recorded, and no cultural items was lost. Thanks to the Almighty Olodumare.”