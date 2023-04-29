How Can Somebody Have Long Life And Prosperity In Lagos? – Nollywood Actress Cries Out

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actress, Jumoke Odetola has cried out over the incessant traffic gridlock in Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the thespian took to Instagram to narrate her ordeal, questioning how an individual can experience long life and prosperity in Lagos considering the high level of traffic.

The actress revealed she spent 10 hours in traffic from Ajah to Magodo, stressing she could have used such time for productive work or relaxation.

Jumoke added that she is facing a similar experience on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, a situation she described as ‘wickedness’.

She wrote: “Shege vs Shege Banza.

“Yesterday, I saw shege, shege saw me. Today again, the shege continues, shege is looking at me and smiling. In fact, shege is romancing me.

“How can somebody have long life and prosperity in this Lagos, with this crazy traffic?

Yesterday, I finished work at 4 pm.

“I didn’t get home until 2 am (Ajah – Magodo)…10hrs! Lagos to Lagos! Time that could have been put into productive work or relaxation.

“This morning again, Lagos – Ibadan Expressway is marking the attendance of wickedness, it’s doing competition of na me wicked pass. Woos, e be like say na to dey sleep for house sure pass. Independent woman in the mud, I no do again”.