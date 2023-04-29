‘Having First Child In Our 40s Is A Lot’ – Actress Biola Adebayo Speaks After Welcoming Baby Via Surrogate

Nollywood actress, Biola Adebayo, has penned a heartwarming message to her husband as they celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

Naija News reports that the thespian in a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday, expressed appreciation to her husband for enduring the pains of having their first child in their 40s.

She also recalled the roles her husband played during their waiting period, adding that their second anniversary will mark the beginning of greatness and newness.

She wrote, “To my darling husband; Getting married and having our first child in our 40s is a lot.

Thank you for choosing me;

“Thank you for walking through the journey of life with me; Thank you for your understanding; Thank you for giving me the room to be “me”

“Thank you for understanding my busy schedule like no one else would do. Thank you for standing by me.

“May God renew the wine of our marriage; send evil far away from us, give us joy unspeakable, and help us to fulfill destiny.

“May God give us good health and long life to enjoy the fruit of our labour in Jesus name. May this day mark the beginning of greatness and make everything new and perfect for us.

“May our joy last forever in Jesus mighty name. I decree and declare, no more sorrow, no more pains, no more lack, no more failures in Jesus name.

“Only the will of the Father will prevail in our lives and family in Jesus mighty. It’s a new dawn! It’s a new season!

“It’s a new beginning of bliss and abundance in Jesus mighty name. I love you, baby. Happy wedding anniversary to us”