Video: Wike Meets President-elect Bola Tinubu In Abuja

The governor of River State, Nyesom Wike has met with Nigeria President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Defence House in Abuja.

The Rivers governor met with Tinubu right after he partook in the Friday Juma’at prayers at the Presidential Mosque in Abuja.

Naija News understands that Tinubu had earlier paid homage to President Buhari at the Presidential Villa after which they jointly observed Jumat together at the Villa Mosque.

See video of the meeting below;

President-Elect, Tinubu Gets New ADC, Nurudeen Yusuf

Meanwhile, Lt. Col Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf was on Friday, April 28, 2023, appointed as the An Aide De Camp (ADC) to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News learnt that Lt. Col. Yusuf hails from Kwara state.

Tinubu is expected to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari, who has served for eight years on May 29, 2023.

Recall that Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) weeks ago.

The former Governor of Lagos State defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and several other presidential candidates.