President-Elect, Tinubu Gets New ADC, Nurudeen Yusuf

Lt. Col Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed as the An Aide De Camp (ADC) to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

According to Blueprint, Lt. Col. Yusuf hails from Kwara state.

Tinubu is expected to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari who has served for eight years on May 29, 2023.

Recall that Tinubu the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu had defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and several other presidential candidates.

10th NASS: Tinubu ‘Concludes’ On Akpabio, Barau For Senate President And Deputy

In other news, there are strong indications that the President-elect, Tinubu has concluded plans to settle for the former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, and Jibrin Barau for the position of the Senate President and deputy respectively.

Naija News gathered from Daily Trust that credible sources have disclosed that the president-elect, has communicated his decision to Akpabio and Barau during a meeting held in Abuja.

It would be recalled that Tinubu had on Tuesday met with Akpabio, Barau, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti) and the Ekiti State governor, Biodun Oyebanji

According to some of the sources, Tinubu had on Tuesday during his meeting which they said was at the instance of the president-elect, Barau was asked to drop his bid for the Senate presidency in the interest of national cohesion, fairness and religious balancing.