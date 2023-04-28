10th NASS: Tinubu ‘Concludes’ On Akpabio, Barau For Senate President And Deputy 

There are strong indications that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu has concluded plans to settle for the former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, and Jibrin Barau for the position of the Senate President and deputy respectively,

Naija News gathered from Daily Trust that credible sources have disclosed that the president-elect, has communicated his decision to Akpabio and Barau during a meeting held in Abuja.

It would be recalled that Tinubu had on Tuesday met with Akpabio, Barau, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti) and the Ekiti State governor, Biodun Oyebanji

According to some of the sources, Tinubu had on Tuesday during his meeting which they said was at the instance of the president-elect, Barau was asked to drop his bid for the Senate presidency in the interest of national cohesion, fairness and religious balancing.

The source said “The president-elect told Barau that he is extremely qualified for the job but that he should drop his ambition for the emergence of a Christian to enable his administration to commence on a good footing.

“He said since he (Tinubu) and Senator Kashim Shettima (the vice president-elect) are Muslims, the right thing to do is to support a Christian.

“It was after the pleas that the president-elect told Barau that he would want him to work with Akpabio as deputy Senate president.”

Similarly, the report also revealed that another source, who is a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the president-elect has contacted Akpabio and Barau on his decision to pair them for the Senate presidency.

The APC NWC member who pleaded anonymity said “I was not there when the meeting was held, but two people who attended it have told me of the decision by Asiwaju. It is a fact that he has settled for Akpabio and Barau for the Senate president and deputy.”

However, when contacted to comment on the issue, yesterday, Akpabio simply said, “I don’t know.” However, Barau could not be reached last night.

Akpabio and Barau are among the nine contenders for the Senate presidency of the 10th assembly, expected to be inaugurated on June 13.

It was gathered that the president-elect would meet other contenders for the Senate presidency to formally inform them of the decision on Akpabio and Barau soon. After that, Tinubu would also meet all the senators-elect who are members of the APC in furtherance of the consultation.