Powerful Prophecy Emerges About RCCG’s Adeboye, Labour Party, Others

The General Overseer of Wisdom Church of Christ International in Ketu, Lagos, Prophet Bisi Olujobi, has released a powerful prophecy about some notable personalities in Nigeria.

Sharing his vision of the events that may happen in the coming months, the renowned cleric said there is a need for fervent prayer for Leke Adeboye, the son of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

According to Olujobi, Pastor Leke would enter “spiritual confusion” in no long time and need earnest prayers “as there are thick conspiracies against him”.

Prophet Olujobi said the attacks would likely happen soon and take a new dimension “immediately after his father (Adeboye) passes on.”

Speaking on political matters, the cleric said the Labour Party (LP) would go into extinction in a matter of time.

Olujobi further revealed that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu‘s second term will witness “more improvement.”

He warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) governor to be wary of “praise mongers”.

“He should not segregate any tribe. Some people would want to mislead him into doing that, especially segregating the Igbos, who didn’t vote for him during the election,” Daily Post quoted Olujobi saying.

Again on politics, he said the governorship candidate of the PDP in the Ogun State gubernatorial election, Ladi Adebutu, has “a crown on his head” but will not have the upper hand in his legal action to unseat the incumbent Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Olajobi furthered his prophecy by saying that the ex-wife of the Ooni of Ife, Queen Silekunola Naomi, will likely reconcile with Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

According to him, Queen Naomi has no chance with any man other than the revered Yoruba traditional ruler with whom she had a child.

Olujobi stressed that any step aside this would result in tragedy for Queen Naomi. He prophesied that Naomi and the traditional ruler would reconcile while “other women with the Ooni will evaporate one after the other”.

Speaking on Sudan, the prophet stated that the war is targeted at East African countries, urging the continent’s leaders to unite and serve with the fear of God.

“Many blood will still be shared. I see the war lingering for another two years. Uganda, South Sudan, Eritrea and Ethiopia will be affected, except they pray and work harder,” he noted.