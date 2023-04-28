Popular Nollywood Actress Speaks On Romantic Affair With Pasuma

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actress, Jaiye Kuti, has addressed the rumours of divorcing her husband to date fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi, popularly known as Pasuma.

Naija News reports that the thespian during a recent interview with BBC Yoruba, went down memory lane on her life, journey into the movie industry, and the reports of having a romantic affair with Pasuma.

According to Jaiye Kuti, the reports of dating the fuji singer started after she featured him in one of her movies titled ‘Jaiyeola Monje’ where they both acted as a couple and gave birth to a child.

She disclosed that the movie was derived from a lullaby that her grandmother often sings when she was a young girl.

The actress also said her wedding with Pasuma in the movie which many believed was real prompted many fans to watch the film to see what really went down.

She further disclosed that the viral photos used in speculating the alleged relationship were from the movie and they frequently pop up on Google when they search about her.

Jaiya Kuti added there was never a romantic relationship with Pasuma stressing she is happily married with kids and their relationship is mutual.