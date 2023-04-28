Peter Obi Attends Oby Ezekwesili’s Symposium [Photos]

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, was among the guests at the symposium organized by the former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili.

Naija News reports that the symposium held in Abuja, was organized to mark the 60th Diamond birthday of the former minister.

In a post via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, Obi said Ezekwesili epitomises a commitment to core values, due process, patriotism, and good governance.

The former Governor of Anambra State aded that Ezekwesili has contributed selflessly to training future Nigerian disruptive thinkers and leaders through her SPPG programme.

Obi prayed that as she celebrates her birthday, God Almighty who has blessed her all these years will grant her many more healthy and happy years.

He wrote: “ Glad to be amongst many families, friends and well-wishers, who attended the Dr. Oby Ezekwesili 60th Diamond Pre-Birthday symposium today. @obyezeks epitomises a commitment to core values, due process, patriotism, and good governance.

“She has contributed selflessly to training future Nigerian disruptive thinkers and leaders through her SPPG programme. As she celebrates this day, I pray that God Almighty who has blessed her all these years will grant her many more healthy and happy years. PO”