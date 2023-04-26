Peter Obi Knocks INEC For Alleged Partiality 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been slammed for allegedly being biased.

Naija News gathered from Channels Television that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi knocked the electoral umpire on Wednesday for it’s submission at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

According to Obi, the commission was allegedly partial in its preliminary objection before the court, while claiming that the commission appeared to be in support of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), now the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu.

He condemned the commission for filing a preliminary objection against the petition he lodged against the declaration of Tinubu as winner of the presidential election.

While faulting the commission for allegedly supporting Tinubu, Obi said both the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal had in the past cautioned INEC to place itself in a place of neutrality, remain fair and focused.

He it is however unfortunate because it is not only an embarrassment but a repudiation of the duty of INEC, when it adorned the garb of a contestant in an election it conducted as an umpire to raise preliminary objection against an election petition.

Obi noted that he expected INEC to maintain a neutral stand in all litigations where participants in elections are challenging the outcome of the elections and not indulge in filling objections to the petition.