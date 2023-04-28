Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 28th April, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 28th April 2023.

The PUNCH: The president-elect, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has admonished the All Progressives Congress governors to work with the party to avoid precipitating a leadership crisis in the National Assembly. Tinubu asked the governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Hope Uzodimma (Imo) and others to work with the party leadership and lawmakers on the election of principal officers of the National Assembly.

The Guardian: Nigeria is fast becoming a home to retailers of illicit drugs. Domestic use of those substances among a few has a long history. But that has since changed. Now, across streets of major cities are free buyers and sellers of myriads of illicit drugs and psychoactive substances. Some are ridiculously cheaper than an average soft drink, readily available to all comers, popular among the youths, and sometimes used as bait for the uninitiated.

Vanguard: The National Economic Council, NEC, yesterday suspended the planned removal of subsidy on petroleum products by the end of May by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

This Day: President-elect Bola Tinubu has appealed to governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to work with the party leadership and lawmakers on the election of principal officers for the 10th National Assembly.The appeal came as indications emerged that party stakeholders were already considering the South-west for the position of Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, even as meetings and consultations continued.

The Nation: Overconfidence and poor tactical moves led to the failure of the opposition to defeat the ruling party in the February 25 presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari said yesterday.

Daily Trust: President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu has concluded plans to pair the former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio, with Senator Jibrin Barau as Senate president and deputy respectively, Daily Trust has exclusively gathered.

