Abducted NPC Official Regains Freedom

A Federal Commissioner with the National Population Commission (NPC) in Bayelsa State, Gloria Izonfuo, has regained freedom after spending five days in captivity.

Naija News recalls that Izonfuo was kidnapped by gunmen along the Ogbakiri axis of the East-West Road in Rivers State.

The gunmen abducted Izonfuo, a former Head of Service in Bayelsa State while returning from a trip to Brass, Bayelsa state last Sunday.

The gunmen had taken her away alongside her driver and maid.

The spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko on Friday morning confirmed Izonfuo’s release.

She disclosed that the state police command is investigating the situation to apprehend the kidnappers.

Iringe-Koko in a chat with Punch said, “Yes, she was released this morning (Friday). An investigation is still ongoing to apprehend the kidnappers and make them face justice.”

The spokesperson when asked if Izonfuo’s driver and maid were freed alongside, said, “Okay, I will get back to you on that.”

At the time of filing this report, it could not be ascertained if any ransom was paid.