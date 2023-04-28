Former Nigerian Senator Arrested, Detained In Abuja

Former Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial zone, and the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba was reportedly arrested and detained by the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja.

According to SaharaReporters, Uba was said to have been arrested on Wednesday, April 26 by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) monitoring Unit, although the exact reason for his arrest is still kept by the police.

A former senior Special Assistant to former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, Andy Uba, has always been at his best when he courts controversy.

He is either enmeshed in a political, business or private controversy. The last controversy the former governorship aspirant of Anambra State was enmeshed in, was over a debt of N50 million he owed renowned businessman, Arthur Eze, prompting the seizure of some of his cars when he refused to pay back.

He had reportedly promised to be making a monthly N1 million installment payment, but defaulted on that promise. He, however, denied he got any loan from Eze when the matter came up in court.

When the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi was contacted, he said, “No report like that before me.”