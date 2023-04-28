APC Speaks On Zoning 10th National Assembly Leadership Positions

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied media reports that it has zoned the 10th National Assembly leadership positions to some particular geo-political zones of the country.

Naija News understands that there has been a move to microzone the Senate presidency of the incoming 10th National Assembly to the South-South region, which the President-elect, Bola Tinubu vehemently rejected.

In a statement on Thursday night, the spokesman of the APC, Felix Morka, stated clearly that the party had not zoned any position of the incoming national assembly to any of the country’s six geopolitical zones.

Morka noted that such reports being circulated on social media did not come from the party, adding that it would communicate its decisions via its official information channels if there would be such arrangements.

He said, “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to versions of zoning arrangements for the 10th National Assembly leadership positions in circulation in sections of social media. The information did not emanate from the Party and should be disregarded.

“To be clear, the Party has yet to zone positions of leadership of the 10th National Assembly. Any decisions made in that regard will be duly communicated via the Party’s official information channels.”

The aspirants for the Senate Presidency include Senators Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom North-West); Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North); Jibrin Barau (Kano North); Sani Musa (Niger East); Abdul-Aziz Yari (Zamfara West); Ali Ndume (Borno South), Osita Izunaso (Imo West), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi South) and Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North).

The aspirants for the speakership include Idris Wase (APC, Plateau), Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau), Muktar Betara (APC, Borno), Ben Kalu (APC, Abia), Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), Tunji Olawuyi (APC, Kwara), Abubakar Makki (APC, Jigawa), Tajudeen Abbas (APC, Kaduna), Aminu Jaji (APC, Zamfara), and Miriam Onouha (APC, Imo).