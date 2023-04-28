APC Fixes Date For Crucial NWC Meeting

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed Wednesday, May 3, for a crucial National Working Committee (NWC) meeting.

Naija News reports that the notice of the meeting to all the 24 members of the Committee was issued by the party’s National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

According to the notice issued on Friday, the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, will preside over the meeting of the party’s administrative organ.

The notice reads: “Distinguished NWC members, HE, the national chairman has called the regular NWC meeting for Wednesday, 3rd May 2023. This notice is given early enough to allow our esteemed members to attend. Thanks for your attention. Good afternoon everyone.

“Time of the meeting 12: noon prompt.”

It was however observed that the agenda of the meeting was not stated in the notice of the meeting.

In a chat with The Nation, an impeccable source in the party’s National Secretariat said the agenda of the meeting will be forwarded to all the NWC members before Monday.

The meeting is coming after the National Vice Chairman (North West), Salihu Lukman dragged Abdullahi and Omisore to court over their refusal to convene a meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

Lukman in a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari explained why he dragged the duo to court. According to Lukman, he had no option as they failed to heed his call to be guided by the party’s constitution.

The letter was addressed to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) through its chairman, Governor Atiku Bagudu, and Members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC).

Lukman who charged President Buhari to view the April 5 letter he (Lukman) wrote to Adamu, said he made nine demands seeking immediate compliance with the provisions of the party’s constitution bordering on accountability.