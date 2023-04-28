Adekunle Gold Reacts As Simi Speaks On ‘Leaving Marriage’

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has reacted after his musician wife, Simi sarcastically contemplated leaving their marriage over an H -factor.

This comes after Simi via the microblogging platform, Twitter on Friday tweeted about leaving the ‘Orente’ singer after he committed a blunder of the h-factor during recording.

She asked: “Hear me out, If your husband is recording and the h-factor kinna accidentally slips out, do you…leave him or stay for the child?”

Reacting to his wife’s inquiry, the singer quoted the tweet saying, ‘Your papa.’

Meanwhile, Adekunle recently gifted his wife a customised necklace in celebration of her 35th birthday some couple of days ago.

Adekunle Gold also described Simi as the “girl of my youth,” adding that he was grateful they met a decade ago.

“God bless the day I met you at Bogobiri 10 years ago. 10 years of being my magic. I’m grateful for you, for everything you do,” he wrote.

“Been through it all with you so as we start to dey chop life now, we go live it up to the fullest.

“Orente mi, Ati lowo, Ati nile lori, Ati bimo, Alafia njoba ninu ile’wa, Aye wa dun bi oyin. Happy Birthday Girl of my youth.”