What Tinubu Will Do After May 29th – ICC Coordinator

The Bayelsa State coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC), Prince Preye Aganaba, has revealed what President-elect, Bola Tinubu, will do after his May 29th swearing-in.

Aganaba, who spoke on why the former Governor of Lagos State is being heavily criticized and attacked by members of the opposition parties, said Tinubu will hit the ground running when he is sworn in next month to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, April 26th, Aganaba who is a founding member of the APC in Bayelsa, alleged that those attacking the former Governor of Lagos were doing so out of ignorance while others who knew him chose to hate him out of their jealousy.

The APC chieftain said after the May 29th swearing-in, Tinubu will surprise those opposing his victory at the February 25th presidential election with outstanding performance

He reiterated that those hating on the incoming president will surely sing his praises because of the administration’s achievements after assuming office.

“The President-elect has always been a celebrated performer whether in his public or private practice. He has the capacity and will display that capacity from May 29th after his inauguration.

“We are confident that Tinubu will disappoint his enemies. He will surely reposition the country and usher in an era of economic turnaround and rapid development of Nigeria. We know him and we know he can assemble a team that will make us proud,” Daily Trust quoted the APC chieftain saying.