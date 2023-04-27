Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United: Son Grabs Point For Spurs

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho gifted Manchester United the lead at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but the Red Devils were not able to hold on to it.

The Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur clash at the home ground of the North London side was expected to be a thrilling encounter and it lived up to the expectation.

Both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur needed to win the game to boost their chances to finish in the top four this season.

Tottenham went into the game in the 5th spot while United went into the game in the 4th spot with 6 points above Spurs. The visitors started the game like a house on fire and their effort paid off early.

Jadon Sancho gifted coach Erik Ten Hag’s side the lead in the 7th minute when Lindelof found Rashford with a defense-splitting pass. Rashford offloaded the ball to Sancho on the left-hand side of the area, and he cut inside to bend a low-effort home.

In the 44th minute, Rashford doubled the lead for the Red Devils in the first half. Fernandes picked out Rashford’s run with a long ball over the top. The English forward isolated Dier, sprinting past the Spurs’ defender and firing home left-footed to double United’s lead.

Manchester United went into the second half with the lead but Tottenham Hotspur changed the tempo of the game in the second half as Pedro Porro got one goal back for Spurs in the 56th minute.

When football Enthusiasts thought Manchester United will leave Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a 2-1 win, Son Heung-min scored the equalizer for the hosts to force the game to end in a 2-2 draw.

The 2-2 draw means that Manchester United occupy the 4th spot with 60 points in 31 games. While Tottenham Hotspur remain in the 5th spot with 54 points in 33 games.