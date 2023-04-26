Kick-Off Time For Manchester City Vs Manchester United FA Cup Final Rescheduled

The kick-off time for the Manchester City Vs Manchester United FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium has been adjusted backward for security reasons.

Initially, the FA Cup final was scheduled to take place on June 3, 2023, with kick-off time scheduled for between 16:45 (4:45 PM WAT) and 17:30 (5:30 PM).

In the last 12 years, the FA Cup final has always taken place around the aforementioned time but that has to change this season due to how intense the match is anticipated to be.

Note that in the history of English football, Manchester City and Manchester United who are domestic fierce rivals have never met in the final of any major tournament. Hence, the 2022-2023 FA Cup final is the first major final between the two city rivals.

To guarantee the safety of all those who will attend the highly anticipated FA Cup final, the London Metropolitan Police advised that the kickoff time be rescheduled to 15:00 BST on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

The police believe that the early kick-off will help the police operatives to do their job more effectively given the kind of clubs involved in the clash. It will also help traveling fans return to their destinations with ease.

Since the FA has no choice but to comply with the police directive, the Manchester City Vs Manchester United FA Cup final will be the first final to kick off at 15:00 since Manchester City beat Stoke in 2011.