Erik Ten Hag Reveals Names Of Players That Will Likely Miss Man United’s FA Cup Clash

Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag, has revealed that seven of his players are likely to miss the FA Cup semi-final clash against Coventry on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

At 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Manchester United will continue to push for the FA Cup title by facing second-tier club, Coventry at Wembley Stadium.

Ahead of the game, Erik ten Hag told a press conference that his defender, Harry Maguire’s fitness status has not been ascertained.

Aside from Maguire’s fitness issues, a series of other Manchester United defenders have fitness issues including Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, and Tyrell Malacia.

The aforementioned players are not likely to make the trip to Wembley Stadium including Maguire who was not seen in training throughout this week.

“We have some problems I already said”, coach Erik ten Hag said.

“Harry [Maguire], all game against Bournemouth he struggled, he had an issue, he had a small injury, he didn’t train this week so far. But now he’s back on the pitch.

“So, we expect him today back in the team training. He will be available I think, I hope, for Sunday.”

He added: “Yeah, Antony and Scott [McTominay] I expect them to be back. Scott didn’t train all week, partially on Wednesday, today I expect him fully. Antony did train the whole week.”