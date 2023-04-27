Tinubu Is Not Nigeria’s President-elect – Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo

The leader of the apex Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, has claimed that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not Nigeria’s President-elect.

Speaking in an interview on Arise TV, the elder statesman dismissed Tinubu’s declaration as President-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to Adebanjo, what the country currently have is “a sham that will be pulled in due course,” stressing that INEC jettisoned constitutional methodology and must explain to Nigerians why.

The Afenifere leader also said Tinubu’s camp, in their attempt to reply to the groundswell of criticisms that trialed his controversial announcement as the presidential election winner, picked up the messengers and left the messages, which is the main issue.

He said, “It is just the result of a bad government. A disaster that God will help us to get rid of. I can assure you there is no President-elect at all; it is just a sham that should be pulled in due course.

“This is a game we all see. We are all living witnesses to it. Why don’t you [INEC] follow the laws that will guide the elections?”

Recall that Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party are challenging Tinubu’s victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.