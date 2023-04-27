10th NASS: Tinubu, Shettima, APC Leaders, Governors Meet

The President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, and his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday, held a meeting with leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), outgoing Governors, and Governors- elect of the party.

Naija News gathered that the meeting was held to discuss the zoning of Presiding and Principal offices in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, also lead members of the National Working Committee (NWC) to the meeting.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, led other Presiding and principal offices of the National Assembly to the meeting as part of moves to brainstorm on the zoning formula.

Meanwhile, Vanguard reports that some ranking Senators from the South West are out to threaten the zoning arrangement.

According to the source, the meeting is to finalize the zoning arrangements for the National Assembly leadership positions.

It was also gathered that the presence of Senators Godswill Akpabio, Barau Jibrin, Opeyemi Bamidele, Solomon Adeola, Tokunbo Abiru, and the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji around the President-elect on his return to Nigeria, was creating fears among other lawmakers.

Recall that their presence coincided with the arrival of the APC National Chairman and Secretary, Senators Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore, with other NWC members to Tinubu’s residence.

According to a source, Tinubu was said to have told the APC chiefs that they should consider a Christian from the South-South geopolitical zone to be Senate President while the Speaker of the House of Representatives should be zoned to the North-West.

The source said, “It was at that stage that Jibrin, who is contesting the Senate President position, came outside the meeting to discuss with duo of Senators Bamidele and Adeola. Jibrin was told by his colleagues to take things easy as they could help him to prevail on Asiwaju Tinubu.

“Jibrin, who had arrived at Tinubu’s residence as early as 9 am, had the opportunity of meeting with the President-Elect for a second time where he offered to be Deputy Senate President.”

The source said, “Tinubu had earlier put a call across to Lawan to see him on the matter, and it was reliably gathered that the Senate President told the President-Elect that it would be difficult to market an Akpabio who allegedly denigrated the 8th Senate by forcing his way to be the minority leader as a first timer, and also accused the NASS members of receiving huge amounts of money from NDDC to approve the Commission’s budget.

“Lawan was also said to have reminded Tinubu that Akpabio was allegedly instrumental to the imprisonment of a serving member of the 9th Senate, Senator Bassey Akpan.”

Not satisfied with the response from the Senate President, the Senators headed straight to Lawan’s residence in the dead of the night to convince him so that he could change his mind, but they failed.

The source told Vanguard, “It was at that stage that all of them except Barau headed straight to the house of the Kaduna State Governor-Elect, Uba Sani, who also told them that the North had agreed that the position of the Speaker would go to the North West while the North Central would have the Deputy Senate President as a measure to check any rebellion.

“Sen. Uba Sani told his guests that there was no way the position of the Deputy Senate President would go to the North West, which has already been asked to produce the Speaker.”