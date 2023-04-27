Supreme Court Hearing: Sowore Calls For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore on Thursday called for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Sowore made this call while reacting to Kanu’s appeal hearing before the Supreme Court today.

Naija News had earlier reported that Kanu is appealing his continuous detention at the Department of State Services (DSS) facility in Abuja.

The IPOB leader on the 3rd of November, 2022 filed an appeal against the decision of the Court of Appeal on 28 October 2022.

The appellant court had ruled against the execution of its earlier order acquitting Kanu of all charges and directing his release from the custody of the secret police.

Sowore in a post on his Twitter account charged the Supreme Court to release Kanu.

The presidential candidate, in his plea, asked the Supreme Court of Nigeria to demonstrate courage and release the IPOB leader.

Sowore charged the apex court to stop the impunity of President Muhammadu Buhari flouting court rulings.

He wrote, “#FreeNnamdiKanuNow. The Supreme Court of Nigeria must demonstrate courage today and stop the impunity of the lawless, inhuman and illegitimate Muhammadu Buhari flouting of court rulings.

“Let Mazi Nnamdi Kanu go! #Revolutionnow.”