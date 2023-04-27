Photos: President Buhari Sparks Reactions As He Dresses In Full Military Attire

The photos of President Muhammadu Buhari dressed in full military attire on Thursday has caused reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Naija News reports President Buhari as the Commander In Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces dressed in his Generalship military regalia at the ongoing Nigerian Army trooping and presentations of colours parade 2023 at Eagle Square Abuja.

Buhari, who arrived Eagle Square in Abuja, venue of the parade, at about 10:18am was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

He was dressed in the ceremonial military uniform and upon arrival, reviewed over 1,000 officers who are standby on the parade.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor; the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, and the Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba were in attendance.

Also, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan were among the dignitaries in attendance.

President Buhari is slated to unveil the 81 national and regimental colours for the newly established and operationalised units and retired unit colours of the Nigerian Army during the event.

The Army’s Director of Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, made this revelation in Abuja while addressing pressmen earlier on Tuesday.

According to him, the Trooping and Presentation of Colours Parade which is slated to hold was last conducted in 2007.

See some of the photos from the parade.

Below

Below are some reactions.

@ikmohit: Once a soldier is always and will always remain a soldier.

@serikinaani: I’m so emotional looking at this sha.

@BabaKixway: Of what use if he couldn’t wipe security in 8 yrs…. Wanted to be a president but was never ready for presidency.

@maclexyiii: Looks odd to me. Used to seeing him in agbada.

@don_papiii: Imagine Tinubu in this.

@EjoOnyishi: General of all general that failed to tackle insecurity in his 8 years in office as the president.Stop hyping a failure.I hate praise singers as they contribute a lot to the failure of Nig politicians.

@NoErrors01: This makes me emotional and I don’t even know why. God don really bless this man.

@Adedadoro: I just dy wonder how my president elect go be with this uniform sha.

@Xhenty8: This is beautiful to behold! See as baba gallant inside the uniform 💪. Na army work fit am, not presidency.

@sammybmxb: Bubu Get style no be liee.