Buhari To Unveil 81 New Regimental Colours For Nigerian Army  

The Nigerian Army has reportedly gotten 81 new regimental colours.

Naija News reports that this is as President Muhammadu Buhari is slated to unveil the 81 national and regimental colours for the newly established and operationalised units and retired unit colours of the Nigerian Army on Thursday.

It was gathered from that the colours were usually retired after 10 years of service.

The Army’s Director of Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, made this revelation in Abuja while addressing pressmen on Tuesday.

According to him, the Trooping and Presentation of Colours Parade which is slated to hold on Thursday was last conducted in 2007.

He submitted that new units had been established and operationalised since then in line with the increasing operational commitments of the army as well as provisions of its extant Order of Battle, while noting that most of the colours in the Nigerian Army have been used in multiple operations in various geopolitical zones of the country as well as foreign countries, therefore deserving retirement and the presentation of new ones.

Nwachukwu explained that “It is against this backdrop and in line with the traditions, customs and ethics of the Nigerian Army, trooping and presentation of colours parade 2023 will be conducted to retire torn or worn out colours.

“A total of 81 units will, therefore, be participating in the parade; 53 colours will be due for retirement, while 28 will be presented to new units.

“The event is a unique ceremony not only to the units eligible for colours presentation, as many are looking up to this ceremony to witness the height of military discipline and regimentation.

“No doubt the parade will win more admirers for the Nigerian Army as it will provide another opportunity to showcase its reputation for excellent and colourful parades.”

While noting that the president would be the guest of honour, he said “The event will also have in attendance members of the National and Executive Council, members of the Diplomatic Corps and Governors of the States benefitting Units.

“Others are Service Chiefs, past Chiefs of Army Staff, senior military officers, both serving and retired, captains of industries as well as other important dignitaries.”

Explaining what the colours means, he remarked that “The association of the colours with heroic deeds of the units emblazoned on them has led to the custom of regarding the colours with veneration.”