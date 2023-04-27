Leicester City Manager Says Iheanacho’s Injury Doesn’t “Look Great”

The head coach of Leicester City, Dean Smith has confirmed that the injury Nigerian forward, Kelechi Iheanacho sustained against Leeds United wasn’t looking great.

Struggling Leicester City managed to secure a rare 1-1 draw against Leeds United on Tuesday, April 25 but that came with the price of losing Kelechi Iheanacho to a groin injury.

At the start of the game, Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka were benched, and Iheanacho was given the responsibility of directing City’s attack. In the first half, he provided good opportunities for Maddison and Harvey Barnes. While in the second half, Leeds’ goalie Illan Meslier prevented him from scoring twice.

Unfortunately for Leicester City, Iheanacho sustained an injury after he set up City’s equalizer. He managed to pass the ball to James Maddison who provided an assist to Vardy for the equaliser.

While the game continued and Leicester City got their much-needed goal, the Nigerian international fell on the pitch while gripping his groin.

He was assisted off the field by City medical personnel after suffering the injury. On his way off the pitch, he pleaded with the visiting supporters to support the side for the final 10 minutes.

The Nigerian is scheduled for a scan to determine the precise extent of the injury which could force him to be sidelined for weeks.

“He’s pulled up with his groin. Well, I say pulled up, he kept going and played it through to Madders. It didn’t look great and we’ll have it scanned tomorrow”, coach Dean Smith said during the post-game press conference.

So far in the 2022-2023 season, Iheanacho has scored in two of his last three Premier League games for a total of 12 league goals.

On Monday, 19th-placed Everton will visit the King Power Stadium as 18th-placed Leicester City continue to fight against relegation. The relegation-threatened teams will clash from 8 PM WAT on May 1.