Kogi: No APC Governorship Primary Was Held – Audu

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Shuaibu Audu has condemned the primary that produced Governor Yahaya Bello’s ally, Usman Ododo.

According to Audu, no election was held by the ruling party, hence the need for a fresh primary to be conducted.

He further stated that he does not have personal issues with the state Governor, Bello, but is not pleased with the way he handled the process through which Ododo emerged as the APC governorship candidate in Kogi.

Audu, speaking on Channels TV on Wednesday, said, “What I want is for the election to be cancelled and another primary election to be held in accordance with the constitution of our great party, the All Progressives Congress. It is very important for things to be done properly and things should be done accordingly.

“I don’t have issues with the governor on a personal note but I have an issue with the way he went about the nomination for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress because there was no election.”

Audu, who is the son of a former governor-elect of Kogi State, Abubakar Audu, has approached the court to seek cancellation of the primary.

The governorship aspirant said the primary was not held according to the provisions of the party.

He lamented that Governor Bello, who has ruled the state for over seven years, is trying to pass the baton to his cousin who he said is from the same ward and polling unit as the governor.