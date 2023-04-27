APC Stalwart Reveals Best Candidate For Tinubu’s SGF

A Benue State chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bem Garba, has urged the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, to pick former governorship aspirant, Senator Barnabas Gemade as Secretary to Government of the Federation.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, Garba said picking Gemade as SGF would strengthen a harmonious relationship, give the people of the state a sense of inclusion and avail the president-elect an opportunity to work with a seasoned, competent, professional, and cerebral mind, as he seeks to set out his administration on a strong pedestal.

He said Gemade wields the administrative capacity, strength of character and experience to manage such a sensitive and strategic position in the administration coming on board May 29.

Garba noted Gemade stands out as a nationalist, whose administrative experience cuts across executive and legislative arms of government.

According to him, Gemade’s appointment as SGF will reduce the tone of agitation in Northcentral which he said has contributed so much in support of the government since 2015.

“The president-elect needs well-experienced technocrats like Senator Barnabas Gemade in his government to bring to fruition his well-intended desire to leave a lasting and impactful legacy in the governance of our country.

“He has occupied positions of trust where he left footprints of honour and integrity.

“A loyalist and committed party chieftain, the appointment of such an erudite administrator will be a great asset to Bola Tinubu”, The Nation quoted him as saying.