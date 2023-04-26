Six Popular Nigerian Male Celebrities With More Than One Babymama

In recent times, the ‘babymama’ phenomenon in the entertainment industry has become increasingly popular, especially in the music industry.

In this article, Niaja News takes a look at six popular male Nigerian singers with multiple babymamas.

1. Davido: David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido used to have four babymamas, until he married one of them, Chioma Avirl Rowland, in the wake of their son’s death.

The singer’s first babymama is Sophia Momodu, then Amanda, who is based in Atlanta, and London-based makeup artist, Larissa London.

2. 2face Idibia: The legendary singer has eight children with three different women. Just like Davido, 2face married one of his babymama, Annie Idibia.

Other women romantically linked to 2face are Pero Adeniyi and Sumbo Ademoye.

3. Portable: The controversial fast-rising singer also has multiple babymamas but married one of them, Omobewaji Feranmi in 2022.

The singer also welcomed another child with his second babymama, Keji before their relationship turned sour.

Also reports making the rounds online alleged that the ‘Zazu’ crooner is expecting another child with a Yoruba Nollywood actress, Omobolarinde Akinyanju, better known as Ashabi.

4. Timaya: Barbara Fumnaya Nwaokolo is Timaya’s first known babymama. She has two daughters for the singer.

Timaya also has one child with another woman named Tama, and Dunnie Onasanya who gave birth to his first child.

5. Wizkid: Shola Ogudu is Wizkid’s first baby mama and they both have a son. At the same time, his second son, Ayodeji, was born by Binta Diallo while his manager Jada Pollock has two children for him.

6. Flavour: The Igbo-born singer is the only person with two babymamas on this list. Anna Banner is Flavour’s first babymama and his second is Sandra Okagbue.