‘Its Cheap Blackmail’ – Apapa Speaks On Move To Withdraw Peter Obi’s Petition At Tribunal

The crisis rocking the Labour Party (LP) deepened on Tuesday following allegations by the Comrade Julius Abure-led faction that the Lamidi Apapa faction had approached tribunals seeking to withdraw all cases involving the party’s candidates challenging the outcome of the 2023 general elections.

Naija News recalls that Peter Obi l, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, and the party are currently before the Presidential Election Tribunal seeking to nullify Tinubu’s electoral victory at the 2023 presidential election.

However, the Labour Party on Tuesday accused a faction of the party of planning to halt the suit filed by Peter Obi against the declaration of Bola Tinubu as President-Elect.

The acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Pastor Obiora Ifoh, made this claim in a statement released in Abuja.

Ofoh said, “Daily, the evil intention of the breakaway faction of the Labour Party, led by the suspended Deputy National Chairman, Lamidi Apapa continues to manifest, and just this morning, our legal team was confronted by the stark revelation that these men have advanced their plot by approaching all the tribunals where our numerous candidates lodged their election petitions arising from the recently held general election.”

However, the Apapa-led faction, in response, dismissed the claim, stating that it was a ploy by Abure to gain cheap public sympathy.

A spokesman for the Apapa faction, Comrade Abayomi Arabambi, told Vanguard over the telephone that the attempt to distract public attention from the real issues will fail.

Arabambi said: “It is sad, unfortunate, and disheartening that individuals who have been stopped by a court of competent jurisdiction from parading themselves as leaders of our beloved party have resorted to cheap blackmail and subterfuge.

“Abure and his cohorts cannot speak for our party, and as I speak to you, we have not filed any matter seeking to discontinue our party’s challenge to the outcome of the Presidential election. It is not true.”