Ex-Labour Minister, Musa Gwadabe Is Dead

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Musa Gwadabe, has been reported dead.

The former Minister of Labour and productivity and pioneer member of the PDP reportedly died at a Kano hospital on Wednesday after battling a protracted illness.

The deceased’s daughter working at Radio Nigeria Pyramid FM Kano, Aisha Musa Gwadabe, confirmed the sad development on Wednesday morning.

She said the funeral prayer of the late minister would hold at 2.00 pm (today) at his residence off Maiduguri Road, in Kano.

Naija News understands that Gwadabe was a minister during Olusegun Obasanjo’s first tenure from 1999 to 2003.

He was also Secretary to Kano State Government during the tenure of Late Sabo Bakin Zuwo and was a member of several boards.

He is survived by two wives, 11 children and many grandchildren. Among his children is Alhaji Nazifi Musa Gwadabe, a contractor in Kano.

Gwadabe died at the age of 86.

Meanwhile, the Registrar of Bayero University Kano (BUK), Malam Jamil Ahmad Salim, has reportedly died.

The sad development was confirmed in a statement issued on Wednesday morning by the university management, Naija News reports.

“The University Management received with shock the news of the sudden death of the Registrar, Malam Jamilu Ahmad Salim, who passed away this morning, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, after a brief illness. We pray that Allah forgives his shortcomings and grants him Aljannatul-Firdaus. Amin.”

“It is with great sadness that Bayero University, Kano, announces the passing of its Registrar, Malam Jamilu Ahmad Salim,” the statement issued by the varsity’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sagir Abbas, read.

Naija News understands that Malam Salim has been the Registrar of the University for the past four years.

The school management described the deceased as a dedicated and hardworking member of staff who contributed immensely to the growth and development of the institution.