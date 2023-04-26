Bayero University Kano Registrar, Salim Dies

The Registrar of Bayero University Kano (BUK), Malam Jamil Ahmad Salim, has been reportedly died.

The sad development was confirmed in a statement issued on Wednesday morning by the university management, Naija News reports.

“The University Management received with shock the news of the sudden death of the Registrar, Malam Jamilu Ahmad Salim, who passed away this morning, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, after a brief illness. We pray that Allah forgives his shortcomings and grants him Aljannatul-Firdaus. Amin.”

“It is with great sadness that Bayero University, Kano, announces the passing of its Registrar, Malam Jamilu Ahmad Salim,” the statement issued by the varsity’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sagir Abbas, read.

Naija News understands that Malam Salim had been the Registrar of the University for the past four years.

The school management described the deceased as a dedicated and hardworking member of staff who contributed immensely to the growth and development of the institution.

“The funeral prayer for the deceased has been scheduled to hold at 10:00 am today at the BUK Central Mosque, New Campus, Kano.

“Malam Salim’s death is a great loss not only to the Bayero University community but to the entire academic community in Nigeria. He will be greatly missed for his dedication, hard work, and commitment to the growth and development of the institution,” the statement added.

Salim was first appointed acting Registrar on 15th March 2021 and was confirmed in October same year.