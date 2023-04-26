Brentford Embarrass Chelsea At Stamford Bridge

How worse can things get for Chelsea? It seems football fans won’t be able to find an answer to this question until the 2022-2023 season ends.

In their usual form especially under caretaker coach, Frank Lampard, Chelsea suffered a fifth successive defeat with their oversized squad and expensive players right in front of their home fans at Stamford Bridge.

Brentford who have been suffering a bit of inconsistency in recent matches strolled to Stamford Bridge and strolled out with a massive 2-0 victory.

Interestingly, it was Chelsea’s legendary captain César Azpilicueta that gave the visitors the lead in the 37th minute of the game.

The legendary Spanish defender scored an own goal when Zanka won the header from Jensen’s corner. Azpilicueta deflected Zanka’s effort which was already going wide.

In the second half, Chelsea returned to a back four and front three with the introduction of Aubameyang for Azpilicueta in the 46th minute but that didn’t change much.

In the 78th minute, Mbeumo sealed the victory for Brentford after he carried the ball from the halfway line before cutting inside past Fofana and firing the ball in at the near post. A deflection from Silva left Kepa with no chance.

The 2-0 defeat means coach Lampard is yet to win a game for Chelsea since he returned to the club as caretaker coach after the sacking of Graham Potter. The West London side are still occupying the 11th spot on the league table with 39 points in 32 games.