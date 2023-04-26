APC National Chairman Receives Kogi Governorship Candidate, Ododo

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Ahmed Usmam Ododo, on Wednesday, visited the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

Adamu welcomed Ododo, who was in the company of the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

The National Chairman of the ruling party expressed optimism that the APC will be victorious in the November 2023 governorship election in Kogi State.

Ododo, in his response, promised not to disappoint the party and the people of Kogi State.

He stated that he would build on the legacy and achievements of the current administration of Bello when elected.

Ododo said, “I want to thank you and the leadership of our great party for the peaceful conduct of the party’s primaries in Kogi, which I won, and others in Bayelsa and Imo states, respectively.

”I promise to consolidate on the gains of the present administration of His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello, and it is our collective belief that we shall win the November 2023 gubernatorial election for our party.

“I want to use this singular privilege to seek your fatherly prayers as we move closer to the general election.”