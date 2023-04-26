Anita Joseph Reacts To Those Calling Marriage A Scam

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has reacted to those calling marriage a scam.

The actress who recently celebrated her third wedding anniversary on social media, cautioned people tagging marriage as a scam.

According to the outspoken actress, people call marriage a scam when they marry ‘Bombastic elements’ who disrespect the union.

She added that marriage is the sweetest when the parties involved take responsibility.

She further advised women to be submissive, but do not at any point take nonsense.

She wrote, “When you marry a Bom****bastic element you say marriage na Scam, Marriages Wey Dey sweet like sugar.

“Union that God himself Ordained. Women be submissive Respectful but pls don’t take Buckets of Nonsense.

“Men Take responsibility Stop embarrassing your wives nobi only you Dey m*d OBUROSOYI’na apu ala shallom. I miss my village Dubai.”

Uche Ogbodo, Anita Joseph Severe Tie

Meanwhile, Nollywood stars cum best friends, Uche Ogbodo and Anita Joseph have unfollowed each other, on the photo and video-sharing app, Instagram.

Naija News reports that their fight started when they had different opinions in an alleged false rape accusation incident.

Recall that a man identified as Richard Osita called out his female friend, Bella, for attempting to falsely accuse him of rape.

The man berated the Nigerian Police for not taking action after he laid a complaint about the incident.

He had also shared the video of his ex apologizing for falsely accusing him of rape.

Reacting to the man’s accusation Uche Ogbodo criticized the man for holding on to grudges after the lady had apologized adding that the lady only threatened him and did not carry out her wishes.

Ogbodo’s message was greeted with a lot of backlash.

Following this, Uche Ogbodo shared a video to address her colleagues who attacked her for thrashing the accused guy online.

The actress claimed Osita did not present any evidence to support his claims and he was only ranting online for attention.

The video did not however sit well with her friend, Anita Joseph who insisted that the lady was wrong and should be punished for her threats.

This caused the duo to unfollow each other and Uche took to her Instagram page to rant about fake friends and betrayals.