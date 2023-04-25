Suspected Cultist Shot Dead During Supremacy Battle In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the death of a suspected cultist, killed in a renewed cult clash between rival cult gangs in Awkuzu/Lumbumber Street, Mile 1, Diobu, Port Harcourt.

Naija News reports that the incident which occurred on Sunday night, April 23, comes a few days after a similar clash led to the death of one Asari, along Ekwe/Ikwerre road, Mile 3, Diobu.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said the killing followed the supremacy battle and territorial control by suspected factions of the D12 and BS of Deygbam cult groups.

The residents of the area reportedly scampered for safety due to the ear-splitting sound of guns, and many remained indoors in order not to be hit by a stray bullet.

The PPRO said, “The Command is aware. It is still related to the battle of supremacy by these cult groups. We have commenced investigation into the incident to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and meant to face the law.”

Man Stabs Neighbour To Death Over Parking Space

A 41-year-old man identified as Tolulope Olowu has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his neighbour, a 33-year-old man, identified as Pablo to death.

The Lagos State Command confirmed that the incident happened in the Badore area of Ajah, Lagos State.

Pablo was reportedly stabbed to death by his neighbour during an argument over a parking space along Gbadamosi Street, Unity Estate, Badore, Ajah.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin who confirmed the incident disclosed that the suspect has been arrested.