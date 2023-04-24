Man Stabs Neighbour To Death Over Parking Space

A 41-year-old man identified as Tolulope Olowu has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his neighbour, a 33-year-old man, identified as Pablo to death.

The Lagos State Command confirmed that the incident happened in the Badore area of Ajah, Lagos State.

Pablo was reportedly stabbed to death by his neighbour during an argument over a parking space along Gbadamosi Street, Unity Estate, Badore, Ajah.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin who confirmed the incident disclosed that the suspect has been arrested.

According to Hundeyin, Pablo died on the spot after being stabbed by his neighbour.

He said, “On 23/04/23 at about 02: hrs a resident of First Unity Estate, Badore, Ajah reported at Langbasa division that on 22/04/23 at about 22: hrs, one Pablo, M, surname unknown, age 33 years and one Tolulope Olowu M age 41 yrs, both of Gbadamosi street, Unity Estate, Badore, Ajah had a misunderstanding over parking of a vehicle on the street.

“In the process, the latter stabbed the former with a knife in the stomach and he died on the spot.

“Based on the report, teams of detectives visited and photographed the scene, the corpse was evacuated and deposited at IDH Morgue, Yaba for autopsy.”

Hundeyin added, “Meanwhile, the suspect has been arrested and exhibits recovered. An investigation is in progress.”