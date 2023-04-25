Live For Yourself And Not Others – Yul Edochie’s Daughter Speaks Weeks After Brother’s Death

Danielle, the first child of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has become quite active on social media despite the silence from other members of her family after the death of her brother, Kambilinachukwu

Naija News recalls that a few days after the passing of her brother, Edochie broke silence by sharing a picture of her YouTube channel and urging people to subscribe.

In a fresh development, the youngster has once again taken to her Instagram page to offer a word of advice to her followers.

Edochie adviced her followers to be themselves adding that this does not make them immature.

Speaking further, the YouTuber stated that living for oneself and not others is a way of experiencing life better.

Captioning a photo of herself, she wrote: “Being yourself doesn’t make you immature, start living for yourself & not others you’d enjoy/experience life better that way.”

Rita Edochie Speaks On Death Of Yul Edochie Son

Earlier, Rita Edochie, the aunt of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, spoke on the death of Kambilichukwu.

The actress who clocked 59 today, April 16th dedicated her birthday to Yul’s son, Kambili.

Speaking via her social media page on Sunday, the thespian celebrated the teenager’s life.

She shared a solemn post via her social media page on Sunday celebrating the life late Kambili lived.

She lamented that the deceased left the world at such a tender age but would continue to dwell in the hearts of his loved ones.

Rita Edochie wrote; “TODAY 16TH APRIL IS MY BIRTHDAY BUTI DEDICATE IT TO MY SON KAMBILI 9099 IT IS WITH A HEAVY HEART BUT TOTAL SUBMISSION TO THE WILL OF THE ALMIGHTY GOD THAT I DEDICATE MY BIRTHDAY TO MY LATE SON KAMBILI YUL EDOCHIE.

“SON, YOU LEFT US TOO SOON BUT WILL FOREVER LIVE ON IN OUR HEARTS. ASI CELEBRATE LIFE TODAY, I ALSO CELEBRATE THE LIFE YOU LIVED AND THE LOVE YOU GAVE ANDI HOPE THAT YOU ARE RESTING IN A MUCH BETTER PLACE TILL WE MEET AGAIN.”