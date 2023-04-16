Yul Edochie Aunt Speaks On Death Of Kambilichukwu

Rita Edochie, the aunt of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has spoken on the death of Kambilichukwu.

The actress who clocked 59 today, April 16th dedicated her birthday to Yul’s son, Kambili.

Speaking via her social media page on Sunday, the thespian celebrated the teenager’s life.

She shared a solemn post via her social media page on Sunday celebrating the life late Kambili lived.

She lamented that the deceased left the world at such a tender age but would continue to dwell in the hearts of his loved ones.

Rita Edochie wrote; “TODAY 16TH APRIL IS MY BIRTHDAY BUTI DEDICATE IT TO MY SON KAMBILI 9099 IT IS WITH A HEAVY HEART BUT TOTAL SUBMISSION TO THE WILL OF THE ALMIGHTY GOD THAT I DEDICATE MY BIRTHDAY TO MY LATE SON KAMBILI YUL EDOCHIE.

“SON, YOU LEFT US TOO SOON BUT WILL FOREVER LIVE ON IN OUR HEARTS. ASI CELEBRATE LIFE TODAY, I ALSO CELEBRATE THE LIFE YOU LIVED AND THE LOVE YOU GAVE ANDI HOPE THAT YOU ARE RESTING IN A MUCH BETTER PLACE TILL WE MEET AGAIN.”

Kambilichukwu, Yul and May’s first son died two months after his sixteenth birthday.

The deceased reportedly slumped while playing football with his friends.