El-Rufai Reveals Which Region Should Produce Next Senate President

Bashir El-Rufai, son of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has opined that the All Progressives Congress (APC) should zone the 10th Senate Presidency to the South-South.

Naija News reports that following the victory of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, the agitation has shifted to who becomes the next Senate President and next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Relevant stakeholders from the South East have called on the ruling party to zone the next Senate President to the region, while stakeholders from the North West have called for the position to be given to the zone.

South-East stakeholders anchored their call on the fact that the country failed to produce a South East president, hence the region should produce the Senate President.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, El-Rufai stated that a Christian from the South-south should emerge as the next Senate President.

Tweeting, Bashir wrote: “I personally feel the next President of the Nigerian Senate should be a Christian man or woman, preferably from the South-South region. Man proposes. Allah disposes.”

10th NASS: Senator Akpabio Meets Bola Tinubu [Video]

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, received a former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Senator Godswill Akpabio, at his residence.

Akpabio, who is vying for the office of President of the Senate, alongside Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State visited Bola Tinubu at his Asokoro residence in Abuja today.

Recall that Tinubu returned to Nigeria on Monday after about one month of vacation in France after the rigours of the 2023 campaigns and elections.