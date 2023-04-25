10th NASS: Senator Akpabio Meets Bola Tinubu [Video]

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday received a former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Senator Godswill Akpabio, at his residence.

Akpabio, who is vying for the office of President of the Senate, alongside Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State visited Bola Tinubu at his Asokoro residence in Abuja today.

Recall that Tinubu returned to Nigeria on Monday after about one month of vacation in France after the rigours of the 2023 campaigns and elections.