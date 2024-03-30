‘He Is Wholly Incompetent, Surrounds Himself With Useless Aides’ – El-Rufai Blasts Kaduna Gov

Advertisement

Bashir, son of the immediate-past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has accused Governor Uba Sani of incompetence and poor performance.

El-rufai made the accusation while reacting to the comments made earlier by Governor Sani regarding the past administration in the state at a Town Hall meeting in Kaduna.

Recall that Governor Sani had said he inherited a huge debt burden of $587m, N85bn and 115 contractual liabilities from the El-rufai administration, making it difficult for him to pay workers’ salaries.

But in a series of posts via his X handle on Saturday, El-rufai accused Sani of contract inflation and forex speculation, wondering why he is giving debt burden as an excuse for his poor performance.

The son of the former governor also claimed that the governor is shying away from his responsibility by always staying away from the state and residing in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He also accused Governor Sani of surrounding himself with a retinue of incompetent aides appointed for political patronage.

Bashir said that instead of admitting its incompetence, the governor resorted to deflecting by raising alarm on a debt burden inherited from the El-rufai administration.

He wrote: “These guys have realised that they are wholly incompetent and the only way to mask the nonsense is to deflect. From a Governor that is always sleeping in Abuja to a litany of incompetent aides that were only rewarded for foolish political reasons.”

On the debt profile of the State, he responded: “FYI: He was the Senator from Kaduna who lobbied & approved the loans.”

“One would think that from all the FAAC allocations these unserious clowns have changed to dollars, debt would be the least of their problems.

“The current administration in Kaduna is building a banquet hall for 7BN naira and is lamenting about debt left by the previous administration.”