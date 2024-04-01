‘Your Attack On Gov Sani Disrespectful, Mannerless’ – Ahmadu Slams El-Rufai’s Son

Advertisement

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim Ahmadu, has described the attack by Bashir El-Rufai, son of the immediate-past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasiru El-Rufai, on Governor Uba Sani, as disrespectful and mannerless.

Recall that the governor, while addressing a town hall meeting in Kaduna on Saturday, had revealed that his administration inherited $587 million, N85 billion, and N115 contractual liabilities from the El-Rufai administration.

Governor Sani, however, said the situation had not stopped his administration from meeting its contractual obligations, despite making it difficult for him to pay workers’ salaries.

But in a series of posts via his X handle on Saturday, Bashir claimed that the governor was only trying to cover his administration’s incompetence and failure in office.

Reacting to Bashir’s outburst in an interview with The Nation on Sunday, Ahmadu said the governor did nothing wrong in revealing the debt left behind by his predecessor.

The APC stalwart said Bashir’s attack on the governor was unguarded and unacceptable, especially when he has helped the El-Rufai family during hard times of political waves.

Ahmadu said: “What is wrong is the inability of the former governor’s son to comprehend the rationale behind the disclosure to the public.

“His vituperations are unguarded and unacceptable, especially when the man involved has helped the family during hard times of political waves.

“Was it wrong for Governor Uba Sani to address Kaduna citizens at a town hall meeting where he said he inherited a huge debt burden that was eating deep into the state’s allocation?

“For us as citizens of the state, we cannot accept a situation where N7bn out of the N10bn allocation for the state in March was deducted to service the state’s debt.”

