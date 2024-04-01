Kaduna Govt Reacts To El-Rufai Son’s Attack On Governor Sani

Advertisement

The Kaduna State Government has said it will not respond to the attack by Bashir El-Rufai, the son of the immediate-past governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Governor Uba Sani.

Naija News reported that Governor Sani had lamented the huge debt inherited from his predecessor during a town hall meeting on Saturday in Kaduna.

The governor said El-Rufai left him $587 million N85 billion and 115 contractual liabilities, which has made the state too broke to pay workers’ salaries.

However, in a series of posts via his X handle on Saturday, Bashir accused Governor Sani of contract inflation and forex speculation and used the debt burden as an excuse for his poor performance.

The young El-Rufai accused Sani of shying away from his responsibility by always staying away from the state and hibernating in Abuja and surrounding himself with a retinue of incompetent aides appointed for political patronage.

Speaking with The Punch, the governor’s spokesman, Mohammed Shehu, disclosed that his principal would not dignify El-Rufai’s son by responding to his attack.

Shehu maintained that his principal had stated the obvious about the state’s financial status, adding that the task ahead of the state government is huge.

He said: “The task ahead of us is enormous, and we won’t trade that for trivialities. His Excellency Senator Uba Sani has categorically stated the true financial status of the state.”