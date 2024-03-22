‘APC Rewarded You For Betraying PDP, Why Are You Openly Telling Lies’ – El-Rufai Blasts Bwala

Bashir El-Rufai, the son of the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has slammed a former spokesman of the defunct Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, for lying against his father.

Naija News reported that Bwala alleged that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, is planning to dump the party to join forces with El-Rufai in the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In a post on his official X account on Friday, Bwala made this allegation and tied the latest development to the ongoing dispute in the Labour Party.

Speaking on the rancour, Bwala suggested that Obi will join forces with El-Rufai in the SDP as the Labour Party intensifies efforts to remove the Abure-led national leadership.

Debunking the claims, Bashir, in a post via X, alleged that the All Progressive Congress (APC) rewarded Bwala for betraying the opposition party.

Bashir also claimed that APC paid the expenses for Bwala’s trip to Paris and questioned what he stands to gain from the lies about his father joining forces with Peter Obi.

He wrote, “APC rewarded you for your valuable betrayal to PDP. You were even flown to Paris. Why are you still here openly telling lies? What more is there for you to gain?”