Peter Obi Planning To Dump LP, Join Forces With El-Rufai At SDP – Bwala Claims

Amid ongoing rancour between the Labour Party and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), a former spokesman of the defunct Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has alleged that Peter Obi is planning to dump the party to join forces with former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai in the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In a post on his official X account on Friday, Bwala made this allegation and tied the latest development to the ongoing dispute in the Labour Party.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Labour Party had been at odds with the country’s labour union over calls for the removal of the party’s national chairman, Julius Abure.

However, speaking on the rancour, Bwala suggested that Obi will join forces with El-Rufai in the SDP as the Labour Party intensifies efforts to kick out the Abure-led national leadership of the Labour Party.

He wrote, “BREAKING-Peter Obi @PeterObi allegedly planning to unite with El-rufai @elrufai in Social Democratic Party as Nigerian Labour Congress set to take ownership and custody of their political party, the @NgLabour . Recall that there was a judgment of court that states that Nigeria Labour Congress owns Labour Party. NLC is now prepared to take custody of that party. Twist and turns in the coming days. But all that will not give sleepless night to @officialABAT who himself has his magic wands to wield.”